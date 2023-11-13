HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

And if you’re still looking to complete your Thanksgiving menu, then KHON2 has got some sweet ideas for you.

We’re talking about the Hawaiian Pie Company. Their production manager Andrew Chun-Hori gave a sneak peek at their holiday menu.

They’re currently taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving. You can go to their website or give them a call to place an order.

They will be closing pre-orders on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Thanksgiving week (next week) is pre order pick-ups only.

Their frozen, ready-to-bake pies can be found in local grocery stores: Foodland, Sack n Save, Times, Safeway.

They said that by far their pumpkin custard is their biggest seller. The menu they feature for Thanksgiving hosts some of our biggest sellers.