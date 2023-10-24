HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go!

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, it’s all about nourishing our spirits and bellies with authentic Hawaiian food.

Waiahole Poi Factory is in the house, and owner Liko Hoe joins KHON2 to talk about what they have to offer.

Waiahole Poi Factory has a long history. But how did it get started?

WPF features classic luʻau Hawaiian foods like kalua pig, laulau and squid luʻau.

They also make their own poi and kulolo and are well known for our specialty dessert known as the “Sweet Lady of Waiahole” which has warm kulolo and haupia ice cream.

Tehy just opened up at Windward Mall in October 2023, and they’re having their grand opening on this Saturday, Oct. 28.

They will be having traditional poi pounding demonstrations and product giveaways.

WPF has been in operation since 1905. For about 70 years it operated only as a poi factory.

However, in 1971, Hoe’s parents moved the factory and opened it up as an art gallery. This lasted for about 10 years.

This led WPF to be moved into the non-profit realm. It’s mission was to help with food production and agriculture in Waiahole.

Since 2009, it became the mainstay for authentic Hawaiian foods takeout.

WPF uses a combination of a machine ground kalo as well as traditionally hand ground.