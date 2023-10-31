HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

It’s fitting that on Halloween we’re satisfying our sweet tooth.



KHON2 is checking out some of the ono baked goods from Valerio’s in Waipahu with owner Jean Valerio.

The story of Valerio’s begins in 1950s Manila in the Philippines. A young couple — baker Victor Valerio and his wife Milagros — made such delicious bicho-bicho that they decided to take the plunge and open a bakery in Bacoor, Cavite City in 1965.

They were so successful that their baked good brought them to the United States in 1979 where they opened their first U.S. based bakery in California.

This success spread through California and eventually to West Covina, Jacksonville, Houston, Hawaii, Seattle, Carson and Toronto.

“We represent a tradition of Filipino baking excellence,” reads Valerio’s website. “Our mission is to deliver our quality baking experience to your home. From our family to yours, our fresh baked goods are made to satisfy your every craving. From our well-known dinner rolls, Pan de Sal, to our delectable kakanin desserts, you can never go wrong with our authentic Filipino baked treats.”