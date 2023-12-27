HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday morning Chelsie Sorino, the owner and founder of Dat Noodle Girl, joined us to share her story and what food she has to offer.

Not too long ago, Chelsie had a job that she was not too happy with, so she decided to make a change. She wanted to do something that she enjoyed. It turns out that Chelsie enjoys making noodles, and that’s better for us too. She made noodles at gatherings with friends and family, and they encouraged her to make and sell her noodles to everyone, so she did.

Chelsie has always had a passion for cooking, so after the encouragement from her family and friends she opened a stand, started whipping up some delicious noodles, and started selling her product. We asked Chelsie what’s in her noodles, and to our surprise, she told us everything that’s in them, except of course, the secret sauce.

Chelsie did tell us that her fresh noodles are topped with homemade char siu, fishcake/Uzumaki, and green onions — all blended with her special secret sauce.

So what about the future for Dat Noodle Girl? Chelsie’s noodles are selling well. They are selling so well that she has even had to recruit some help to prepare and sell her special product. After only four months in business, she is already thinking much bigger. She is working on expanding her menu with more ono noodle combinations. In time, she hopes to get a food truck to make her noodles available to more people in more areas. If that part of her business dream is successful, she will consider opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

In the end, Chelsie is happy making and selling her noodles. If it turns into a big success, of course, she will even be happier. And if it doesn’t work out, Chelsie knows that she at least tried to see where one of her dreams would go, and a lot of people will be able to taste her delicious noodles.

If you would like to try Chelsie’s noodles, simply go to @_datnoodlegirl on Instagram or you can contact her directly at datnoodlegirl@gmail.com. All of Chelsie’s pop-up events will be announced on Instagram.