It’s time for Food 2Go.

On today’s show, we’re talking with a popular pasta factory at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

It’s been a staple in Hawaii for their great food, affordable prices and unique atmosphere.

They are also celebrating their 45th anniversary.

We’re talking about The Old Spaghetti Factory.

Chris Hein, VP of Food & Beverage joined us with some history and to talk about the food.

For more information and to view the menu, visit The Old Spaghetti Factory’s website.