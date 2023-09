HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, a locally owned chain, is offering a special to celebrate the day.

Download their app and receive a discount for your purchases.

They are also donating $1 from every Lahaina burger sold to help out TBB’s employees who have been impacted by the fires.