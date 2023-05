In today’s Food 2Go segment, we’re still buzzing about Cinco De Mayo so we’re continuing the celebration with another great spot serving up some tasty tacos. We’re talking about Taco Jack’s Tacos!

Jack Gottlieb, Owner and Founder of Taco Jack’s Tacos, joined Wake Up 2Day with the ono grinds and specials.

For more information on Taco Jack’s Tacos, view https://tacojackstacos.com/