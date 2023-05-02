HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re getting ready for May the 4th, we have some ideas for you.

Sweet Revenge (of the Sith) is serving up some Jedi-inspired treats.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kathy Masunaga, baker and owner of Sweet Revenge joined Wake Up 2Day with details about the Milk and Wookies Pie and the Lando Calamansian, among other treats.

Masunaga said after the end of a 25 year marriage, she turned down a desk job to become a baker. She believed that she could make a living off of making excellent products and that her passion for baking would be enough–and it was.

She had no employees, no clients and not much of a plan but she had the dedication and soon was selling out at farmers markets and delivering pies to locations all over Oahu.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Masunaga said her company is not called Sweet Revenge because she’s getting back at anyone. It’s because her happiness, hard work and success are the sweetest revenge.

To check out the pies that she’s serving up for this May the 4th, visit the website.