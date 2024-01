HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

KHON2 is celebrating the rich and cultural flavors of the Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 2 with Salo Salo.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Owners Ryan and Jhasmine Sacro, join KHON2 live, in-studio with all the details.