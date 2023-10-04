HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day.

KHON2 is celebrating with one of the best places in Hawaii to get tacos.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to Yelp! Pit Stop Tacos, Burgers & Sliders has been ranked number 20 in the country for the best taco experiences.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Pit Stop is a taco truck located in Waikīkī.

Dean Ekman and Vincent Lassoff joins Wake Up 2Day now with more.