For this Aloha Tuesday edition of Food 2 Go, we’re headed to Hawaii Island to the Hilo Community Surgery Center where this hidden gem has been bustin up hungry appetites with their ono burgers and sandwiches, great salads, delectable plate lunches and more. That’s right, it’s Pete’s Belly Bustazs. Joining us with all the ono details is Pete, Patty and Takashi Tsue, the owners of Pete’s Belly Bustazs.