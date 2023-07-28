It’s time for Food 2Go and for this Aloha Friday, we’re highlighting an ono restaurant located atop the historic Ilikai Hotel known for their premier dishes that celebrate the unique culture and cuisines of the Mediterranean.

“Located atop the historic Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites, PESCA Waikiki Beach is Hawaii’s premier Mediterranean seafood restaurant, offering guests breathtaking panoramic views of Honolulu’s coastline. Our dishes celebrate the unique culture and cuisines of the Mediterranean with fresh, quality ingredients. As you enter the main dining room, guests are welcomed to an exceptional display of fresh fish flown in daily from around the world. Our menu offers the freshest seafood, appetizers, pasta, and entrées from the land and sea. Fish by the pound is also available to order and prepared simply by grill with sea salt or acqua pazza, poached in lightly herbed broth.”

Bill Nickerson, General Manager of Pesca Waikiki Beach, joined Wake Up 2Day with all the details.