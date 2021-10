HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go, for this Aloha Monday.

We’re on our way to a taste of Maui here on Oahu because we’re checking out the fresh ocean-inspired grinds at Paia Fish Market.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

They have three locations on Maui, one on Oahu, and a new location coming soon. Joining us with all ono details is Magnum Passos, manager of Paia Fish Market.