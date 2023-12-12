HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

For Tuesday, Dec. 12, KHON2 is featuring El Gallo Food Truck.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

El Gallo specializes in fusion foods that integrate the cuisines of what is now known as Peru with the foods of Hawaiʻi.

The food truck is primarily located in Kakaʻako and touts an innovative approach to creating healthy Peruvian-Hawaiʻi cuisine.

Peru has been an epicenter of food development for millennia.

The world can thank Peru for potatoes, beans, quinoa, maca, kiwicha, chia, avocado, purple corn, tarwi, cacao, lucuma and goldenberries.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

It was indigenous trade with Polynesians that brought taro, ube and purple sweet potato varieties to the Asia and the Pacific regions.