HONOLULU (KHON2) — We love good food and it’s a bonus when it’s healthy but still tastes luxurious. That’s what we’re serving up on this Food 2Go segment as we head to Kinau Street’s popular The Valley Health Bar.

Owner Waikoloa Noa grew up around catering, with his parents and tutu all catering ono food. With that foundation, inspiration and know how he thought to open a local food spot.

The health part of The Valley Health Bar came in because Noa recognized that the people of Hawaii suffer from diabetes and he wanted to be part of the solution.

You will find that you are not at a loss for choice with tacos, sandwiches, acai bowls, wraps, salads and green juice all on the menu. There are also vegan options available as well as a spicy choice with a Buffalo chicken option in the Happy Valley wrap.

All of the menu items are inspired by the beautiful valleys across Hawaii, from Kahana to Kalama, Waipi’o to Wai’anae, Kalalau to Kaupō all with something different and wonderful to offer.

The Valley Health Bar opened near the end of the pandemic but was able to pull through the shutdowns and, as Noa said, “The response has been healthy.”

The restaurant can be found at 725 Kinau Street.

