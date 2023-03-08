They’re known for their shortbreads, chocolates, pies and more! We’re talking about Big Island Candies!

The Hilo-based company is coming out with some new treats while bringing back some popular favorites. Director of Retail Operations Lance Duyao joined Wake Up 2day to show us more.

He also talked about the Ala Moana and Hilo locations and their hours of operation.

What is the history of Big Island Candies? Here’s a look, according to the company’s website: Both born on the Big Island of Hawaii, Allan Ikawa and his wife Irma decided to go “all in,” in 1977, investing everything they had to start Big Island Candies. Armed with just a chocolate melter and a shrink wrap machine, Allan put in 16-hour days at a small warehouse in Hilo’s industrial district. He never quit. Together, Allan and Irma overcame several devastating setbacks in their steadfast pursuit of the American Dream.

When it comes to ingredients, the website says:

Here at Big Island Candies, we only use the highest grade of ingredients. We proudly feature only freshly roasted Big Island macadamia nuts and 100 percent pure Kona and Ka’u coffee from farms here on Hawaii Island. There is no substitute for quality, and no shortcuts are even taken here.

Customers can order treats from Big Island Candies online. To do that and to check out all of their treats, go to www.bigislandcandies.com.