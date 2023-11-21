HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

For Tuesday, Nov. 21, KHON2 is taking a look at a local favorite that offers up ono grindz and great desserts. That includes some Thanksgiving pies.

Marketing Specialist Connie Wong from Liliha Bakery joins the KHON2 team.

With its catbird seating, Liliha Bakery is Honolulu’s full-service bakery and coffee shop. The bakery has had a loyal following since opening its doors in 1950.

Liliha Bakery is known for its great pastries and desserts. But what are they offering to us for Thanksgiving?

“We have our pies in pumpkin, custard, apple Dutch apple; seasonal pumpkin items like pumpkin chiffon puka, pumpkin maple cupcake and pumpkin loaf; some Thanksgiving table side favorites like cornbread and butter rolls w/jelly; and, of course, our normal 150 fresh pastries baked from scratch like our favorites.”

In 2014, Liliha began expanding access to its delectable treats by opening new locations around Oahu.

Liliha will be taking orders online, over the phone and in person at their original Liliha as well as their Nimitz, Ala Moana Macy’s and Pearl Highlands Center locations.

All of their locations will have their bakery sides open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 3 p.m. for dine in at our coffee shop. However, this excludes their original Liliha location.

Liliha Bakery also specializes in local favorites such as loco moco and saimin. Their expanded locations offer these dishes and many more.

The celebration of life and all things Hawaii is a major part of Liliha’s corporate philosophy.