HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Peet’s Coffee-trained Master Roaster who was born in France, raised in Central Africa, then educated in the United States teaches us how to make pumpkin spice latte.

In 2015, he founded Local Joe in Honolulu; and the city, island, and state of Hawaii are better for it.

Joining KHON2 LIVE in studio is the proud owner of Local Joe, Charles Asselbaye.

Local Joe roasts their own beans the traditional way. This is done by using a Probat drum roaster.

“This method allows us to gently develop the coffee’s aromas,” explains their website.

This is chosen since it does a particularly good job of making the coffee more digestible.

“In order to maintain control during our high temperature roasting process, our roastmaster uses Hawaiian volcanic water to add humidity whenever necessary to reduce the internal temperature of the beans,” explains their site.