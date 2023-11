HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go.

Joining KHON2 LIVE in studio with all the cheesy details is La Piña Cantina.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Owner Mike Palmer and Executive Chef Mario Lopez is set to tell us more about the ono grindz they have to offer.

They are located inside Kūhiō Avenue Food Hall in Waikīkī.