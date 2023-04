HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re headed to Ka’ahumanu Street for a flavor fiesta at one of locals’ favorite restaurants–Black Angus Steakhouse.

Michael Maielua, General Manager, joined us with the details on their new dinner experience happening for just one day.

Join them on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We’re combining flavors of Mexico with our top quality ingredients to craft a 3-course tequila experience, happening for one night only,” said Maielua.

For more details visit Black Angus Steakhouse’s website.