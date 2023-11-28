HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go!

For Tuesday, Nov. 28, KHON2 is featuring a local favorite, Island Brew.

Island Brew is a staple for many locals when it comes to coffee. But locals also love their food, which they make in house.

Island Brew Coffeehouse, which is a family-owned local business, opened its first location in Hawaiʻi Kai in 2012.

Island Brew has three locations in Honolulu: waterfront in Hawaiʻi Kai near Safeway, Ala Moana Center top level in front of Bloomingdales and Ward Village across from Whole Foods.



They serve 100% Hawaiʻi coffees that are locally grown and roasted each week. This is done in partnership with Rusty’s Hawaiʻi.

Island Brew offers custom drip blend and Hawaiʻi espresso blend along with premium Rusty’s coffees that include their signature Ka’u, Kona and a Maui Mokka Peaberry.