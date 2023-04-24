Mother’s Day is just around the corner and the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa wants to help you celebrate! The hotel is offering a brunch buffet at SHOR.

There will be over four stations to enjoy and a “bubbly bar” where guests can make their own mimoas!

Chef Joe Almoguera joined Wake Up 2day with more details about what people can expect. He also brought some of the entrees that will be available during the brunch buffet.

The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa enjoys proximity to the famous beaches of Waikiki while being close to Honolulu’s city center.

For more information about the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, please call (808) 923-1234 or visit the resort’s website.