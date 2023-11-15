HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for something to bring to a holiday get-together or to give to someone? How about the gift of food?

The inspired chef at ChefZone is now offering gourmet gift boxes. Chef Göran Streng provides us with more information on how to access this wonderful holiday treat.

Chef Streng said that their new The Inspired Chef specialty section recently launched the ChefZone holiday gift boxes.

They have seven boxes to choose from, and they range in price from $40 to $90. Orders can be made online, and the boxes are available for pick up at The Inspired Chef showroom between Dec. 9 and Dec. 17.

But what comes in these boxes?

Chef Streng said that they carry an Artisan Paellero’s Set, “Girl Dinner” and Truffle Connoisseur’s Collection to name a few.

The pallea set has all the ingredients to make the scrumptious dish, including paella rice, Harissa Spicy Olive Oil and premium saffron.

The Truffle Connoisseur’s Collection includes some of their most popular truffle products, including their Truffle Risotto and Truffle Polenta. The truffle polenta is also a quick and easy gourmet meal.

This mix can be prepared in less than 10 minutes and is fully seasoned. You just need to add water to create but Check Streng prefers to use chicken stock for a quick and easy meal. He also likes to add smoked duck from The Inspired Chef and some asparagus for a complete meal.

Aside from their boxes, ChefZone has many items within The Inspired Chef that can make perfect holiday gifts or great for entertaining during the holidays.

They have everything you need to curate a wonderful charcuterie spread, gourmet products like Sterling caviar, foie gras and escargot. In addition, ChefZone has more than 5,000 products, like King crab, Wagyu beef, Lamb, all perfect for holiday gatherings.

So, while you are trying to figure out what gifts to get everyone in your life for the holidays, check out these inspired food selections because everyone loves to eat.