Arden Waikīkī is nestled at the foothills of Lēʻahi, more commonly known as Diamond Head.

The restaurant prides itself on offering sophisticated interpretations of some of Hawaiʻi’s most beloved foods.

The chefs at Aarden Waikīkī are culinary artisans. Makoto Ono and Amanda Cheng provide a glimpse into their world of edible expression.

“Experience the allure of Arden, where every bite narrates a story and each visit feels like returning home,” according to Arden Waikīkī.