HONOLULU (KHON) — It’s time for Food 2Go; and for Tuesday, Jan 9, KHON2 is featuring a new Japanese restaurant at Pearlridge.

It’s called Fuji Sushi & Teppanyaki. Joining KHON2 with all the details is General Manager Kane Cao.

Fuji Sushi & Teppanyaki chose Pearlridge Center because it is located in a very central area on Oʻahu and features a community that is part commercial, part residential.

Their signature dishes on the menu is their sashimi.

“Our head sushi chef has very strict and high standards for the fish that he serves daily,” explained Cao.

So, what does Cao recommend for first time visitors to Fuji Sushi & Teppanyaki?

“We have two dining sections in our restaurant,” he explained.

“The Teppanyaki dining area, which is also called Hibachi, is more entertainment which also means it will be little bit noisy,” said Cao. “For those who want to have fun, it will be a really good opportunity to enjoy the cooking show from our Hibachi Chefs. You can watch how the food is cooked on the grill and served right after it is cooked. Most hot and fresh dish you can ever had.”

Cao went to explain about the second seating area.

“The second area will be our regular dining area, said Cao, “It is located on the back of our restaurant. If the customer prefers to have a quiet dinning, then this area is prepared for them.”

The restaurant touts its casual style Japanese atmosphere as good for someone looking for delicious food, fun and relaxation.