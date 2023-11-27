HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

You’ve heard of farm to table. But have you heard of farm to cup?

Fruity, fizzy and fresh is their slogan.

Joining KHON2 with all the details is Danielle Shemesh, owner and founder of Drink Gazoz.

Gazoz boasts that it is a local bar service that specializes in craft cocktails and mocktails with a focus on ‘Farm-to-Cup but with mocktails and cocktails!