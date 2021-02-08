Food2Go: Valentine’s Day at Vino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time, it is so important that we continue to support our local restaurant industry, and that’s why we have our “Food2Go” segment!

Three times a week, we are featuring a different eatery and today we are getting you ready for Valentine’s Day. We are checking out what DK Restaurants has planned at Vino, which also features d.k Steak House and Sansei.

Chef and owner DK Kodama joined us this morning with all of the takeout and delivery options available for Valentine’s Day weekend.



https://dkrestaurants.com/

Contact Vino at 808-524-8466.