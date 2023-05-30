This morning, we’re checking out the Hawaiian and local cuisine from Uncle Glenn’s Hawaiian Food. Owners (and siblings!) Shana-Ann Pokipala and Glenn Silva Jr. joined Wake Up 2day with some customer favorites.

Here’s a closer look at the company, according to its website:

We founded Uncle Glenn’s Hawaiian food out of a deep love for real food, for food that is fresh, healthy, and rooted in tradition. We strive to make each and every dish a feeling of being home and kicking back with your ‘ohana. Our food feeds not only the ‘ohana, but the soul as well and leaves you feeling satisfied.

Uncle Glenn’s Hawaiian Food was established in 2012 on a tiny building off the side of Kamehameha Highway. At that time, they were named as Papa Hale, or Papa’s House. It quickly grew from that tiny shack to a full fledged restaurant and bar. Uncle Glenn’s Hawaiian Food also started catering to multiple events, allowing another avenue for Aunty Mona and Uncle Glenn to showcase their family’s history through their cooking.

All of the ingredients we use here at Uncle Glenn’s are local. We stock our restaurant kitchen in much the same way that we stock our home kitchen, with daily deliveries of fresh ingredients that we select ourselves, at market each morning.

In addition to our menu items, we also offer daily specials inspired by seasonal ingredients, the weather and how we are feeling. We are always on the lookout for new sources of ideas and inspiration, so when we travel the world (which we admit, we do often) we bring back our favorite flavors and culinary discoveries.