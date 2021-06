HONOLULU (KHON2) — We hope you’re hungry because it’s time for Food2Go. In this edition, we’re heading out of O’ahu to Molokai to check out a homegrown food stop that’s been serving up ono grinds in Kaunakakai.

We’re talking about ‘The Lunchbox.’ Joining us with all the tasty details is Owner and Operator of The Lunchbox Molokai Marlene Sproat.



The Lunchbox can be found at 70 Makaena Place in Kaunakakai.