Wellness Wednesday

Food2Go: Stonefish Grill

Food 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re taking a drive out to Oahu’s north shore you can check out a new eatery.     

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

In this Food2Go segment we’re checking out Stonefish Grill in Haleiwa Town Center.

Kanani Oury partner of Stonefish Grill, joined Wake Up 2day with details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.