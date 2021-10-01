Food2Go: SingMaTei

Wellness Wednesday

SingMaTei

In today’s Food2Go we are talking about delicious, authentic Malaysian food at SingMaTei. They are located in the Ala Moana Food Court and feature menu items from laksa to lemonade. Sue Wu, co-Owner of SingMaTei, joined us this morning with their details.

https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/singmatei–honolulu

