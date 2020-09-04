Wellness Wednesday

Food2Go: Shige’s Saimin Stand

Food 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s important to support our local restaurant industry during this time.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

That’s why we feature eateries in our Food2Go segment!

This morning, we checked out Shige’s Saimin Stand in Wahiawa. Owner Ross Shigeoka joined Wake Up 2day with a look. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.