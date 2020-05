HONOLULU (KHON2) —

During this time, it is so important that we continue to support our local restaurant industry, and that’s why we have our “Food2Go” segment!

Three times a week, we are featuring a different eatery and today we’re checking out Rainbow Drive-In.

Chris Iwamura, CEO of Rainbow Drive-In, joined us this morning with all of the takeout and delivery options available at their multiple locations.