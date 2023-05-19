A restaurant in Honolulu’s Chinatown is making Brooklyn and Detroit-style pizza made with the finest ingredients using old world techniques. We’re talking about Pizza Mamo, which is open every day. Owner Jonny Vasquez joined Wake Up 2day with a look at some of their pies.



This is a look at some of their entrees, according to their website:

CLASSIC CHEESE

Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, and wild Sicilian oregano. $24.00

PEPPERONI

Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, natural casing pepperoni, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, and wild Sicilian oregano. $25.00

GARLIC BOMB

Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, garlic crema, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, whipped ricotta, black pepper and garlic oil to finish. $26.00

POTATO

Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Wisconsin whole milk mozzarella, white cheddar, russet potatoes, rosemary, and fresh cracked pepper. $25.00

SHROOM

Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, crimini mushrooms, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, Danish fontina, thyme, and garlic oil to finish. $25.00

MAMO SUPREME

Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, Italian sausage, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Black Olives, and Red Onion. $27.00

FARM FRESH

Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Wisconsin farm fresh cheese, Pesto, Basil, Red Onion, Garlic, Mushrooms.$26.00

SAUSAGE AND FENNEL

Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, Italian sausage, and Pickled Fennel, finished with cracked Black Pepper. $28.00

DETROIT

Deep dish square pizza cooked in Motor City Pans, made with the finest organic flour, topped with Wisconsin farm fresh cheese and Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, finished with a caramelized cheese crown. $23.00