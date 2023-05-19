A restaurant in Honolulu’s Chinatown is making Brooklyn and Detroit-style pizza made with the finest ingredients using old world techniques. We’re talking about Pizza Mamo, which is open every day. Owner Jonny Vasquez joined Wake Up 2day with a look at some of their pies.
This is a look at some of their entrees, according to their website:
CLASSIC CHEESE
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, and wild Sicilian oregano. $24.00
PEPPERONI
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, natural casing pepperoni, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, and wild Sicilian oregano. $25.00
GARLIC BOMB
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, garlic crema, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, whipped ricotta, black pepper and garlic oil to finish. $26.00
POTATO
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Wisconsin whole milk mozzarella, white cheddar, russet potatoes, rosemary, and fresh cracked pepper. $25.00
SHROOM
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, crimini mushrooms, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, Danish fontina, thyme, and garlic oil to finish. $25.00
MAMO SUPREME
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, Italian sausage, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Black Olives, and Red Onion. $27.00
FARM FRESH
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Wisconsin farm fresh cheese, Pesto, Basil, Red Onion, Garlic, Mushrooms.$26.00
SAUSAGE AND FENNEL
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16″ pizza made with the finest organic flour, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, Italian sausage, and Pickled Fennel, finished with cracked Black Pepper. $28.00
DETROIT
Deep dish square pizza cooked in Motor City Pans, made with the finest organic flour, topped with Wisconsin farm fresh cheese and Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, finished with a caramelized cheese crown. $23.00