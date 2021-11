HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go for this Aloha Monday.

We’re hungry for some quick Thai cuisine with big flavors so we headed to University Avenue and King Street to get the spicy good grinds at Phuket Thai Express.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Joining us this morning with all the ono details is Naret Sihavong, owner and manager of Phuket Thai Express. Details on Wake Up 2day.