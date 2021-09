HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Aloha Monday, and it’s time for FOOD2GO. In this edition we’re headed to Lahaina, Maui where a top chef’s newest concept showcases her culinary travels while featuring local, Maui grown ingredients.

We’re talking about PAPA’AINA at the Pioneer Inn. Joining us this morning with all we need to know, is the owner and top chef herself, Lee Anne Wong.

For more information go to, www.papaainamaui.com.