We are checking out a dining experience on the second floor of the Alohilani Hotel. It’s called Makana Lani and it’s celebrating its one-year anniversary. Owner Elizabeth Hata-Watanabe joined Wake Up 2day to talk about their buffet.

Here’s a look at some items on their menu:

WEEKEND DINNER BUFFET: $78

Features a Carving Station with our Fresh Catch, Prime rib, and Lechon. Also, includes a Pasta Station, Rice, Potatoes, Steamed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit, Cheeses, Soup, Salads, Oysters, Shrimp, Poke, Baked Goods, Dave’s Hawaiian Ice Cream and much more.

Dinner A La Carte

DINNER KIDS DINNER DESSERT

Appetizers

$24

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

Three Tiger Shrimp

$24

Oysters Rockefeller

Six Oysters, Bacon, Spinach, Shallot, Pernod

$24

Baked Escargot

Bleu Garlic Butter, Baguettes