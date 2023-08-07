We are checking out a dining experience on the second floor of the Alohilani Hotel. It’s called Makana Lani and it’s celebrating its one-year anniversary. Owner Elizabeth Hata-Watanabe joined Wake Up 2day to talk about their buffet.
Here’s a look at some items on their menu:
WEEKEND DINNER BUFFET: $78
Features a Carving Station with our Fresh Catch, Prime rib, and Lechon. Also, includes a Pasta Station, Rice, Potatoes, Steamed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit, Cheeses, Soup, Salads, Oysters, Shrimp, Poke, Baked Goods, Dave’s Hawaiian Ice Cream and much more.
Dinner A La Carte
DINNER KIDS DINNER DESSERT
Appetizers
$24
Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
Three Tiger Shrimp
$24
Oysters Rockefeller
Six Oysters, Bacon, Spinach, Shallot, Pernod
$24
Baked Escargot
Bleu Garlic Butter, Baguettes