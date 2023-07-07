We are satisfying your sweet tooth and celebrating World Chocolate Day!

Lonohana Estate Chocolate starts out on the North Shore, where the cacao is grown then moves to Honolulu where the chocolate is made.

Seneca Klassen, owner of Lonohana Estate Chocolate, and Katie Ziemann, sales and marketing manager, joined Wake Up 2day with a look at their locally-grown cacao and some of their products.



According to their website, “Lonohana Estate Chocolate was founded because of two families’ desire to farm cacao and make chocolate on O’ahu, Hawaii. Rarely is chocolate made by the same people who also grow the cacao. Starting with barren, abandoned sugar cane land we use regenerative and sustainable farming to breathe new life into our soils and to protect our orchard. Our goal is to share how this cherished food is grown and made, in complete transparency, and to help Hawaii establish itself as a superior origin for world-class chocolate.”