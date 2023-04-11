HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go. For this aloha taco Tuesday we are going to Kona town on Hawaii Island to check out the ono ocean front grinds at Kai’s Eats & Drinks.

Joining us with all the ono details is Boyd Runnion, chef at Kai Eats & Drinks.

More about the restaurant:

We believe the five major food groups make everyone happy! Enjoy Pizza from our wood fired brick oven like no where in Kona. Burgers – is that your happy place? We have several options with our proprietary blend of local beef. And then there are Tacos…I mean who doesn’t like Tacos? No Juan!! And how do you compliment the perfect meal? Perhaps the largest selection of Beer on tap on the island? Our keg room might be a tempting place to browse one of the 48 brews but our “employee lounge” is off limits except for our Kai guys! How about one of our famous Huggo’s Mai Tais? We have those too!

Our friendly service will make you feel like its Aloha Friday everyday! (except, of course, when its Taco Tuesday!)

Our location offers you sunset and surfer views in a hip and trendy environment with the colors of the sea. After all, Kai in Hawaiian means water from the ocean and we are so close you can taste it.

Enjoy our all day dining menu for lunch and dinner at a waterfront table or booth or take a seat at the largest bar on the big island for a bite and a brew.

Enjoy a coffee, latte or a breakfast sandwich as the morning begins at Oneo Bay.

For more information on Kais Eats & Drinks, you can visit their website here.