HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go on this Taco Tuesday.

We’re heading over to Kaimuki off Koko Head Avenue, where lies a great Mexican food spot that’s been serving hot plates of chimichangas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas and more.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Along with some great drink options. That’s right, we’re at Jose’s Mexican Cantina. Joining us with all we need to know is Kirsten Fujitani, marketing director for Jose’s.