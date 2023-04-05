It’s time for Food2Go. For this aloha Tuesday edition we’re checking out an epic beachside Easter brunch at ‘Ikena over at Maui’s Grand Wailea.

Joining us with all the ono details is Grand Wailea’s executive chef, Ryan Urig.

Translated from the Hawaiian, ʻIkena can mean a view, seeing, knowing, association, scenery, or knowledge. It’s the perfect name, then, for our signature indoor-outdoor breakfast buffet, which offers picturesque views of the sea and sky from every table. Feel connected to the rhythm of the waves lapping Wailea Beach, the swaying of the palms, and the soothing sounds of birdsong amid ʻIkena’s soaring interior, brought to life via Maui’s natural beauty.

They are open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily and have rose brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To make a reservation, or for more information on the Gran Wailea, you can visit their website here.