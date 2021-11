Honolulu (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go for Aloha Tuesday. We’re on our way to Aiea where lives a long-time food spot known for their ono local plate lunches, catering options, generous portions and great affordable prices.

That’s right, we’re headed to Ige’s Lunchwagon & Catering. Joining us with all the ono details is Ronald Ige, owner of Ige’s Lunchwagon & Catering.