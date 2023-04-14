It’s time for Food2Go. For this aloha Friday we’re checking out a restaurant that just opened a few weeks ago here in Honolulu.

Serving up ono sushi, poke bowls, bentos & more. Yes, we’re talking about Honolulu Sushi. Joining us with all the great details is Rodrigo & Jung Del-Carpio, the owners of Honolulu Sushi.

If you’re looking for a sushi restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii, you won’t find a better place to get the freshest and most delicious fish than Honolulu Sushi in the Ala Moana Shopping Center. We take great pride in serving a wide variety of sushi dishes. Whether you’re looking for delicious handmade sushi rolls, classic poke bowls, or even teriyaki, you’ll be impressed with the quality and the selection of dishes that you can find at Honolulu Sushi.

All of our sushi rolls are hand-prepared by our expert sushi chefs. Whether you’re looking for something traditional like our California Maki, or if you’re interested in trying a specialty dish like our Dynamite Maki or our fabulous Ahi Poke Bowl, we can assure you that everything you order from us is sure to be enjoyable from the first to the last bite.

Do yourself a favor, and the next time that you’re looking for a sushi restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii, come to the Ala Moana Shopping Center and get yourself some delicious and high-quality sushi from Honolulu Sushi or order some of our amazing sushi platers for your next party or event . No matter which delectable dish you decide to get, we know that you will not be disappointed with your meal. We are centrally located and easy to find. So, if you find yourself looking for the best and freshest sushi available in Honolulu, come and visit us! We look forward to seeing you here.