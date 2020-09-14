Wellness Wednesday

Food2Go : Gen Korean BBQ

Food 2Go
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Just because restaurants are closed for dine-in, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your Korean BBQ fix.

In fact, there’s even options to cook some of your favorites at home. 

Stephanie Hino, manager at Gen Ala Moana, joined us with all the tasty details as well as how to get the KHON2 special bento.  

