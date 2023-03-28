It’s time for Food2Go. For this terrific Tuesday edition, we’re heading to a hidden gem food spot on wasp boulevard over on Ford Island.

Serving up ono dishes from the NOAA building. Yes, we’re talking about Ford Island Bistro. Joining us with all the details is Mark and Cristina Wallace, operations manager and chef/owner.

Ford Island Bistro is open to the public for breakfast and lunch. Featuring daily lunch specials and a coffee shop to get you through the day.

Call or Text (808) 490-3447 or send an email to fordislandbistro@gmail.com. to get in contact with them if you have a special event coming up.

Check www.fordislandbistro.com for specials and updates or on Instagram @fordislandbistro.