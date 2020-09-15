Wellness Wednesday

Food2Go: Elena’s Restaurant

Food 2Go
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Elena’s Restaurant in Waipahu began serving Filipino food more than 45 years ago.

It continues to offer popular dishes including pork adobo fried rice omellete and lechon.

Owner Mellissa Cedillo joined Wake Up 2day to tell us how Elena’s has been operating in our Food2Go segment.

