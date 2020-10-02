Food2Go: DB Grill

It’s described as a modern Asian bistro in Kapolei. In this segment of Food2Go, we’re featuring DB Grill, which offers everything from burgers to kampachi.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Chef de Cuisine Brenton Lee joined Wake Up 2day with a look at what’s on the menu.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 87 new cases, 3 deaths
- 2020 Hawai’i Bowl canceled by ESPN Events, will return in 2021
- White House: Trump to travel to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, remain for ‘few days’ on advice of doctors
- Live: President Trump arrives at Walter Reed after coronavirus diagnosis
- Fatigued President Trump given experimental ‘antibody cocktail’ after positive coronavirus test