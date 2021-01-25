Wellness Wednesday

Food2Go: Chef Chai Valentine’s Wiki Wiki Box

Food 2Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time, it is so important that we continue to support our local restaurant industry, and that’s why we have our “Food2Go” segment!

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Three times a week, we are featuring a different eatery and today we’re checking out Chef Chai.

The restaurant is open for dine in, but Chef Chai is also providing Wiki Wiki boxes to enjoy at home. This morning we learned all about their Valentine’s Day box.

Visit https://chefchai.com/valentine-wiki-wiki-dinner-box-for-two/ or call (808) 585-0011.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.