Food2Go: Chef Chai Valentine’s Wiki Wiki Box

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time, it is so important that we continue to support our local restaurant industry, and that’s why we have our “Food2Go” segment!

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Three times a week, we are featuring a different eatery and today we’re checking out Chef Chai.

The restaurant is open for dine in, but Chef Chai is also providing Wiki Wiki boxes to enjoy at home. This morning we learned all about their Valentine’s Day box.



Visit https://chefchai.com/valentine-wiki-wiki-dinner-box-for-two/ or call (808) 585-0011.