A classic spot in Waikiki, with one of the best views in town, is back open and launching a brand new brunch menu. This morning we are heading to Chart House Waikiki! Joey and Yana Cabell, the owners of Chart House, joined us this morning with all of the delicious details.
charthousewaikiki.com
Food2Go: Chart House Waikiki
A classic spot in Waikiki, with one of the best views in town, is back open and launching a brand new brunch menu. This morning we are heading to Chart House Waikiki! Joey and Yana Cabell, the owners of Chart House, joined us this morning with all of the delicious details.