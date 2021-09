HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go. On this Friday we’re heading out to Maui County to check out one of Valley Isle’s favorite family-owned establishments serving up gourmet local grinds at multiple locations.

Yes, we’re talking about Cafe O’Lei Restaurants and joining us this morning with all the details is Darren Byler, general manager at Cafe O’Lei.